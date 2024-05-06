Renovated promenade

By Kevin Fraser Park •
The Sabanillas promenade
Photo: Manilva Town Hall
Renovations of the Sabinillas beachfront promenade which links the town with the area of La Noria, have been completed. This new section of the promenade has transformed the image of the area, giving it a more modern, accessible and attractive space for residents and visitors.
An opening ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Manilva, José Manuel Fernández, the councillor for Infrastructure and Works, Agustín Vargas, the councillor for Cleaning, Rogelio Pascual, technicians from the Town Hall and representatives of the construction company.
Both the local authorities and the businessmen and neighbours have expressed their satisfaction with the final result of the works, highlighting the significant improvement it brings to the Sabinillas promenade.
The work on the promenade does not end there though. In the coming weeks, improvements to the area will be carried out, which will include the installation of large letters spelling out the name of Sabinillas with marine motifs. These decorative elements will help to enhance the beauty of the promenade and make it an even more attractive landmark for visitors.
