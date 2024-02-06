Adana invites everyone for a chat

By John Smith • Updated: 06 Feb 2024 • 17:52

Who could resist these puppies who need our help? Credit: Adana

The Adana Dog Shelter in Estepona will be hosting a very special event at the Green House Restaurant, Dona Julia Golf Club in Casares on Thursday February 8.

It starts at 7pm and whilst the organisers want to invite existing volunteers to come to chat about their experience, they are also anxious to meet with anyone who feels that they could assist in some form or other.

Can you speak up for dogs?

Dogs don’t have a voice so in today’s sometimes callous world, they have to rely on good hearted and genuine people who have a love for animals.

There can never be too many volunteers and they need people to help with socialisers, dog walkers, kennel cleaners , maintenance experts, sponsors, fund raisers, those with I.T. skills, bakers for cake mornings, organisers, those with advertising skills, indeed anybody who wants to help.

See what you can do to help

Go for a chat, a welcome drink and a light buffet and see what you can do to help this shelter which receives no support other than the money that it can raise.

To find out more, visit https://www.adana.es/ to find out more about Adana, alternatively call Sheldon on 642 740 708 or Nan on 711 008 199 to chat about volunteering.