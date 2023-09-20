Adana Dog Shelter Dinner A Success

By John Smith • 20 September 2023 • 19:29

Scene from the successful evening Credit: Adana

A special dinner to raise funds for the Estepona Adana Dog Shelter took place on Thursday September 14 at the Dona Julia Golf Club in Casares.

This was the second year that the event has been held at this location and the organisers received some extremely positive feedback from those who attended.

Through kind donations, plus sales of raffle tickets to those who attended the event no less than €2,646 was raised which was presented Susie Brown who is the President of Adana.

Music was performed by the talented Rocking Jonny and guests enjoyed a full buffet including wine, beer and soft drinks all for the very reasonable price of €30 per head.

All money collected will go towards dog food, medicines and anything needed to keep the dogs comfortable and in the best of health.

The organisers thanked Jacks Bar and Kitchen of Sabinillas who sponsored this event and to those who sold raffle tickets, prior to the event as well as Nan (Vice President of Adana) who gave her time unselfishly to help put this event on.

Adana looks forward to running this event again in September 2024 with the hope that dog owners and lovers will once again help to make it another fantastic evening.

About Adana

Some 32-years ago, a goat shed up a mountain above Estepona became a shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and the organisation took on the name ADANA (Association for the Rights of Abandoned Animals).

In all of its time it has not received any financial support from any Spanish Government or municipal source (although it has a free 75 year lease on its grounds from Estepona Council) and needs to generate €14,000 a month simply to continue to cover basic necessities such as food, vets bills and general care for the dogs that it looks after so literally every penny helps.

Visit the Adana website to see how you can help or maybe spot your next furry friend.