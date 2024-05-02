Introducing Sweden´s new Green Party leader, Amanda Lind

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 02 May 2024 • 20:36

Amanda Lind Credit: Amanda Lind, Facebook

On April 28, 43-year-old Amanda Lind was appointed as the new Green Party leader, succeeding Märta Stenevi to now lead the party with Daniel Hellden.

The former Minister of Culture, Lind won the majority of the votes, coming ahead of Janine Alm Ericson and Annika Hirvonen. She expressed her gratitude after the election results: “I am so incredibly happy, proud and honoured to now be called your spokesperson.”

Lind has an extensive educational background with a psychology degree from Umeå University, which she obtained in 2009 and has been working as a children´s psychiatrist for three years. She also studied Human Rights at the University of Theology and Nature’s Medicines at the Nordic Folk High School Biskops-Arnö in Uppland.

She has been a member of the Swedish Green Party since 1999 and following her ascension, expressed her ambitions for the country: “We must show that there is a future where values ​​such as solidarity, community and equality are embedded in the very heart of society.”

She confessed: “Sweden has become a country torn apart,” referring to the economic gaps and inequality, stating that to create a better future, “it is we in the Green Party who must lead...”