Since Sweden´s recent tie to NATO and the value decline of the krona, Europe began to question whether Sweden would now convert to euro.
In 2003, a euro referendum was held in Sweden, revealing that 55.9 per cent of residents were against the currency change. At the time, €1 equaled nine krona. Now, it stands at a 25 per cent value decline, 12 for €1.
Since then, alongside the Covid crisis, Brexit and NATO expansion, the minds of Swedes have changed, as revealed by recent surveys from Gothenburg University.
In 2022, 16 per cent of respondents voted for the conversion to euro. By 2023, the number rose to 30 per cent approval and 43 per cent opposition.
Despite these changes, changing currency would affect not only the economy but the socio-political state of the country; abandoning the krona would mean following the Liberals who are pushing the euro and EU´s policies.
