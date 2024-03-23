Why Malmö? 2024 Eurovision host

By Anna Akopyan •
Malmö, stage to host Eurovision
The third largest city in Sweden, Malmö, has been chosen as the host for the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in May 2024.
A city of contrasts and diversity, Malmö is a one-of-a-kind city, in which vintage and modernity fuse in the most stylish fashion.
With gastronomy, music, and art from around the globe, Malmö has become the international centre of innovation.
“Malmö holds a special place in the history of the Contest, having successfully hosted it firstly in 1992 and then in 2013,” said the Executive Supervisor of Eurovision, Martin Österdahl.
With progressive transport infrastructure and eco-friendly cycle paths of 515 kilometres, Malmö is the perfect location to welcome European performers and music lovers.
The stage to host the competition offers a spectacular show experience, with movable LED cubes, a 360-degree view from the audience, and innovative video and stage technology.
“Malmö’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and innovation aligns perfectly with the spirit of the competition,” said Martin Österdahl, encouraging the fans around the world to start planning their trip to Sweden´s magical city.
