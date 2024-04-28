News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 8:39

Laura Navarro Villanueva Credit: Benidorm Council, X

EU Distinction

The director of Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez airport, Laura Navarro Villanueva, is awarded the “Europe 2024 Distinction” for her contribution to the Marina Alta region. The Benidorm City Council grants this award to outstanding community members who make the region prosper.

Accessibility

Benidorm hosts 200 people with hearing disabilities from all over the world as part of the Imserso-CNSE Tourism and Thermalism programme to promote accessible tourism. The programme engages the visitors with the local tourist distinctions by using sign language.

EU Routes

Costa Blanca Tourism attended the international tourism fair “Routes Europe 2024” in Aarhus, Denmark. The Tourism Board promoted the new Alicante-Elche airport development, attracting new flights and aiming to secure air connections with the United States and Turkey.

Camping

The traditional Las Peñas camp took place again in Benidorm on April 26-27-28. More than 4800 people installed camps in the Juan Pablo II area, gathering to enjoy the natural world, live music and children’s activities. The attendees included Benidorm´s mayor, Toni Perez.