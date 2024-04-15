By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 9:07

Sky high success: Alicante Airport sets new records. Image: aena.

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has achieved its best March ever, with 1,267,879 passengers registered.

This figure marks three months of record-breaking performance this year and represents a notable increase of 21.3 per cent compared to March 2023.

International passengers remain the majority, contributing 1,077,867 travellers to the overall commercial operations, marking a 21.2 per cent increase.

National traffic also sees significant growth, with 188,659 passengers recorded, reflecting a 22 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Breaking down the international passengers by nationality, the United Kingdom tops the list with 437,313 travellers, followed by the Netherlands (89,504), Germany (70,348), Poland (70,019), and Belgium (67,020).

In terms of flights, the Alicante airport managed a total of 7,890 movements in March, indicating a 16 per cent increase compared to the same month last year.

Looking at the cumulative data for the first quarter of the year, the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport served a total of 3,228,277 passengers, marking a growth of 22.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

In terms of operations, the airport handled a total of 20,729 flights from January to March, reflecting an 18.4 per cent increase compared to the same months in the previous year.