By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 15:01

Berlin ascends: Named one of Europe's top three cities in 2024. Image: visitBerlin / Facebook.

Berlin has solidified its position as one of Europe’s most desirable and flourishing cities, according to the “Europe’s Best Cities” report for 2024 by Resonance Consultancy.

Climbing an impressive four spots from the previous year, the German capital now shares the third position with London and Paris among Europe’s top three cities.

The evaluation, which surveyed over 180 European cities, focuses on three primary aspects: “Livability,” “Lovability,” and “Prosperity.”

Resonance Consultancy conducts its analysis by scrutinising data and feedback from both residents and tourists across various platforms like TripAdvisor, Google, Facebook, and Instagram.

Berlin stands out across all three criteria, particularly for its dynamic art and cultural landscape spread across its twelve unique neighbourhoods.

The city hosts a variety of traditional and contemporary events, including the esteemed Berlinale, the Carnival of Cultures, and the Fête de la Musique, as well as seasonal exhibitions.

Furthermore, new cultural hubs like Fotografiska Berlin in the former Kunsthaus Tacheles and the THF Tower at the former Tempelhof Airport contribute to Berlin’s cultural vibrancy.

According to Europe’s Best Cities Report, the top 10 cities in Europe for 2024 are London at the number one spot, followed by Paris, Berlin, Rome, Madrid, Prague and Barcelona.

Amsterdam follows in seventh spot with Istanbul and Milan making the top ten.