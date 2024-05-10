A boho-chic oasis in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 10 May 2024 • 11:10
The new Zoco Café
Zoco Café Marbella has opened its doors to offer an unparalleled dining experience in the heart of Puerto Banús.
Located within the Zoco Home showroom in Marbella, this restaurant presents itself as a boho-chic, cosy haven where elegance and innovation merge to delight lovers of good food and interior design.
With a careful selection of ingredients and a focus on healthy cuisine, Zoco Café Marbella invites diners on a sensory journey where every detail has been meticulously thought out. From the selection of organic coffee beans to the exquisite pastry options and the light and fresh dishes by chef Paula Martín-Mateos.
“We want to offer more than just good food; we want to offer an immersive experience”, explained Johanna Weckström, founder of Zoco Café Marbella and Zoco Home, the leading European interior design and furnishing firm in the ethnic-Scandinavian style that houses this culinary corner at the entrance to Puerto Banús.
The menu offers a variety of natural and organic dishes, including breakfast options such as açaí bowls, avocado toast and eggs Benedict, as well as fresh salads, wraps and burgers for lunch. Homemade desserts, such as carrot cake and pistachio cheesecake, are the icing on the cake of this new gastronomic corner.
Zoco Café Marbella is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm and Saturdays from 9am to 4pm, offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy its culinary delights in an elegant and welcoming atmosphere.
For more information and bookings, you can contact Zoco Café Marbella by email at marbella@zococafe.com
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
