Five Guys opens in Puerto Banús

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 11:00

Five Guys in Puerto Banus Photo: Flickr CC / KFP

The Five Guys hamburger restaurant is expandingin Spain. On Monday April 22, the new restaurant on Julio Iglesias Avenue in Puerto Banus opens. It is the chain’s 31st location in Spain and the second in the province of Malaga, the other located at Plaza Mayor, in Malaga city.

The company, which became popular after former President of the United States Barack Obama visited one of their premises, jokingly point out that they are now looking for another public figure to become a fan of their hamburgers: “We are opening in the street named after one of our world-famous artists, Julio Iglesias. We’re sure to make him our fan” reported El Español.

The brand has been looking forward to opening a business in Puerto Banús for a long time. “It was a good opportunity as we have been received well in the restaurant we already have in Malaga, we wanted to conquer other parts of the province and what better way to start than in Puerto Banús”, explained the director of Five Guys in Spain and Portugal, Daniel Agromayor in an interview.

“Since we opened our first restaurant on the Costa del Sol a couple of years ago: the Five Guys located in McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, we have been able to see how hungry Malaga is for Five Guys burgers and fries”.

In addition, they know that by locating in Puerto Banús they are going to reach the people of Malaga, but above all, international tourism. “We know that all those citizens of the world who visit the Golden Mile and who are already our fans in their countries of origin are waiting for us”, concluded Five Guys.