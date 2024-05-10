Experience a taste of Scandinavia

By Kevin Fraser Park •
New Spisa deli in Estepona
Discover a world of culinary delights and immerse yourself in the rich tradition of Swedish cuisine, now with a store in Estepona. Spisa Estepona is now open 9am to 9pm, located opposite McDonalds at Avenida Litoral 5.
They have the full selection of Swedish groceries just like their flagship store SPISA Centro Plaza, including their mega popular candy store and fine wine shop. And, of course they’ve stocked up on Swedish snus and the wide selection of noccos.
In Estepona you will now be able to enjoy the deli with fresh food prepared by Spisa’s chefs as well as a café. There are outside tables and the option to take away – a perfect place to pick up food for Sunday picnics.
Savour the authenticity of their famous husmanskost, traditional Swedish dishes that are sure to transport you to the picturesque landscapes of Scandinavia. From mouthwatering meatballs to korv stroganoff and delectable dill-cured salmon, the menu celebrates the essence of Swedish home cooking.
