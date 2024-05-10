El Pimpi opens in Puente Romano

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 May 2024 • 10:46

El Pimpi Marbella Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Antonio Banderas has opened the new El Pimpi bodega in the luxurious Puente Romano hotel in Marbella. The actor from Malaga launched the new gastronomic establishment together with the Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz and the owner of the hotel Daniel Shamoon.

In an opening ceremony and press conference on Thursday May 9, Antonio Banderas inaugurated the bodega that the El Pimpi hotel group has opened in the prestigious 5-star Puente Romano hotel in Marbella, of which he is a partner.

Accompanied by local dignitaries including Marbella’s Mayor, Banderas presented this new venture that promises to enrich the international culinary offer of the luxury resort with the traditional recipes typical of El Pimpi and Andalucia.

El Pimpi Marbella brings its more than 50 years of history to Marbella, offering a foodie experience based on traditional Malaga and Andalucian cuisine, where the main feature is local, fresh and seasonal produce.

During the inauguration, Antonio Banderas shared his personal link with the emblematic establishment in Malaga, inaugurated in 1969, highlighting that it was a place that marked his childhood and adolescence.

A special place in his heart

The actor fondly recalled his first experiences at El Pimpi, remembering that he used to take his first girlfriends there for dinner. He also pointed out that part of the film ‘El camino de los ingleses’, a Malaga production, was filmed in the famous bodega, which has a special place in his heart.

Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, thanked Antonio Banderas and Elena Cobos, as well as the owner of the hotel complex, Daniel Shamoon, for their commitment to Marbella and highlighted the importance of the alliance between the city and such emblematic establishments as the Malaga bodega.

With the opening of this new bodega, Marbella consolidates its position as a top gastronomic destination, where tradition and modernity merge to offer unique experiences to its visitors and residents.