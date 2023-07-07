Malmö In Sweden Chosen To Host The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

By Chris King • 07 July 2023 • 22:14

Image of Eurovision 2024 promo. Credit: Twitter@Eurovision

It was revealed this Friday, July 7, that the Swedish city of Malmö will have the honour of staging the 2024 Eurovision song contest.

Sweden was given the prestige of hosting the annual music even after Loreen emerged victorious in Liverpool with her track Tattoo, holding off competition from its Nordic neighbours Finland and Norway.

As reported by Aftonbladet, the competition will take place in the Malmö Arena on May 7, 9 and 11 of next year. Malmö was chosen ahead of three other cities of Stockholm, Gothenburg and Örnsköldsvik.

Four cities were in the running to host Eurovision

Earlier today, the Gothenburg Post reported that Gothenburg was out of the game. Later, Aftonbladet revealed that the same also applied to Örnsköldsvik. In a press release, SVT finally confirmed that the competition will be held in Malmö.

‘Welcoming all competing countries to Malmö is fantastically fun and meaningful. Hundreds of millions of TV viewers will follow the broadcasts from Sweden’, said SVT CEO Hanna Stjärne.

She continued: ‘The Eurovision Song Contest fulfils a particularly important function in these times of war in Europe and it is with great respect that we take on the event’.

‘Malmö is a creative city with a rich cultural life that can create a music festival for the whole of Europe in a sustainable way, not least financially, because the arena, communications and logistics are already in place’, Stjärne concluded.

Malmö was announced as the winner

In a press release, Ebba Adielsson, the executive producer ultimately responsible for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest said that the commitment from the four municipalities who had been in the running was ‘outstanding’, but that Malmö was the winner in an overall assessment.

“Many factors have to work together. Since the organized ESC 2013, Malmö has added efficient and more sustainable flows as well as more modern meeting places’, Adielsson explained.

He added: ‘We are also putting a lot of effort into offering even more than last time for visitors and residents to actively participate in the festivities. In many ways, it will be a new experience’.

Göteborg & Company was informed by SVT’s project manager earlier today that they would not be hosting Eurovision.

‘It’s very sad. We are competitive people so we would have liked to have won and we had great support from politicians, the Swedish trade fair, the hotels and Gothia. But it is as it is, lamented Magnus Hallberg, the vice president and event manager at Göteborg & Co to GP.