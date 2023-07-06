Swedish Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Prosecuted After Protest Action In Malmö

By Chris King • 06 July 2023 • 18:13

Swedish Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been charged with disobedience to law enforcement after an incident in the oil port in Malmö.

As reported by Sydsvenskan, this Wednesday, July 5, Thunberg and other activists blocked tankers from driving out of the harbour by standing in front of them back in June.

According to the indictment, she refused to leave the scene when the police ordered her to. She will now be called to a hearing in Malmö district court, which is tentatively scheduled for July 28 said the news outlet.

Thunberg was once named ‘Person of the Year’

The 20-year-old is known worldwide as one of the foremost climate activists. For this, she was once named ‘Person of the Year’ by Time Magazine, among other things.

On June 19, Greta Thunberg joined the climate activists in the ‘Take back the future’ protest in Malmö. Posting to the millions of followers on her Instagram account, Thunberg told how they blocked tankers in the port from driving out – by standing in front of them.

‘Today, for the third day in a row, young activists from @tatillbakaframtiden have blocked oil tankers in the Malmö oil harbour. The climate crisis is already a matter of life and death for countless people. We choose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future’, she wrote.

Several police patrols were deployed to deal with the traffic disruption due to the protest on Flintrännegatan Street. The cops filmed the sequence of events – especially the part where the activists were asked to move.

The activists were allowed to stay for a while and express their views before the police finally moved in when things started to become complicated. ‘Someone climbed on top of a lorry and prevented it from driving on’, said the police officer who was the external commander in the operation. He reported seeing nine protesters sitting on the road to block it, with 10 more moving around the area and disrupting cars. According to his estimate, about 30 lorries were stopped from driving through, When the police deemed the disturbance too great, the protesters were directed to a grassy area. The order to disperse was made in both English and Swedish. The order to disperse was given but four refused to move ‘Everyone was informed individually, and it was also filmed by a police officer when this was done’, continued the external commander. Some obeyed he explained, but four refused and were subsequently lifted or dragged away from the scene. It is an offence to disobey a police officer’s summons in any country. The protesters were dragged away by the police. At least another one of them has already been prosecuted at Malmö district court, and now Greta Thunberg faces the same fate.

‘You have freedom of demonstration, but you must not demonstrate in such a way that it causes disturbances for others. What was reported was precisely that they did not obey the police’, pointed out the prosecutor, Charlotte Ottosen.