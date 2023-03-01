BREAKING NEWS: Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained AGAIN in Norway

By Imran Khan • 01 March 2023 • 11:45

BREAKING NEWS: Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained in Norway Photo by Daniele-COSSU Shutterstock.com

Police in Norway have detained Greta Thunberg during a demonstration in Oslo

Greta Thunberg was detained briefly by the police in Norway on Wednesday, March 1, during a protest in Oslo, as officers removed her and other activists from the finance ministry.

According to Reuters, the arrest happened while activists have been demanding the removal of wind turbines from an area of the Sami Indigenous people used for grazing reindeer.

The campaigners have in the past few days blocked access to some government buildings, which has resulted in the country´s energy minister Terje Aasland reportedly canceling his official visit to Germany.

Greta was arrested at a time when hundreds of protestors demonstrated while chanting slogans.

As per the supreme court in Norway, a ruling was passed in 2021 which stated that two wind farms in Fosen violated the rights of the Sami, but despite of order, the wind turbines are still running.

Greta was later released along with other activists, who had also been detained by the police.

The supporters of the protest state that while the transition towards green energy takes place in the country, it should not be done at the “expense of the Sami right”.

Sami reindeer herders complain that the “sight and sound of the giant wind power machinery frighten their animals and disrupt age-old traditions”.

Activists have also announced that a sum of $100,000 had been raised by them in order to pay for police fines.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram