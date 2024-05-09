May 17 in Royal style

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 09 May 2024 • 19:51
May 17 with the Royals
Credit: Kongehuset, Facebook
May 17 has been a significant event for the Norwegian Royal Family for more than 100 years, beginning back in Trondheim in 1815, one year after the founding of the Constitution.
The Norwegian Constitution Day was banned from celebrations during King Carl Johan´s rule from 1828 until 1844, regarded by the King as provoking Sweden, which he simultaneously reigned over.
Following his death in 1845, King Oscar I became the first King to promote the celebration by taking part in the festivity, waving from the Palace balcony to greet his nation. Since then, the celebration has not stopped. The special day has been marked by children´s parades, traditional song, cuisine, costume and dance.
In 1906, King Haakon and Queen Maud fostered the tradition of greeting the children´s parade from the Palace balcony, which remains to be a national custom today.
This year, the Royal Family, including King Harald V and Queen Sonja will represent the Norwegian monarchy in the May 17 celebration for the 179th time in its history. The Royal Family will gather in the Palace to greet the children´s parade, inviting the citizens and visitors to honour the unifying culture and heritage of Norway.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
