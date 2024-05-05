A traditional gift from Norway

By John Smith •
Published: 05 May 2024 • 13:33
The tree still represents the ongoing struggle for freedom
Credit: PJ Photography Shutterstock
When Norway was occupied by the Nazis, the Royal Family split up with Crown Princess Märtha and her three children fleeing to neutral Sweden.
King Haakon and Crown Prince Olav made their way to the UK and spent the war years there, figureheads for the Norwegian Resistance, even though the Nazis made the Norwegian Parliament depose the king.
When the war ended, the Royal Family were welcomed back to Norway and in 1947, in recognition of the support that Britain had given and as a sign of permanent friendship King Haakon decreed that each year, Norway would send a giant Christmas tree to London.
Every November a Norwegian Spruce, measuring around 20 metres which had been growing for 50 to 60 years is cut down at a special ceremony in Nordmarka outside of Oslo which is attended by the British Ambassador to Norway, Mayor of Oslo, and Lord Mayor of Westminster.
It is then shipped to the UK and erected in Trafalgar Square, covered with decorations and 500 lights and is a major attraction to those living in or visiting London when it is officially inaugurated on the first Thursday of December.
At the base of the tree which remain is place until January 6, is a plaque which states “This tree is given by the city of Oslo as a token of Norwegian gratitude to the people of London for their assistance during the years 1940-45.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.