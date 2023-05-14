UK finishes second last in Eurovision

By Max Greenhalgh • 14 May 2023 • 12:44

UK entry finished second from bottom on a disappointing night for singer Mae Muller.

Mae Muller’s song, ‘I Wrote a Song’ finished second bottom in last night’s Eurovision Song Contest, coming slightly ahead of Germany’s entry which finished last.

In total, Muller’s song gained 24 points, some way behind the 583 the Swedish song gained as it won the competition.

The winner, Loreen from Sweden, wowed audiences with her hit song “Tattoo”.

Muller has since taken to social media to express her disappointment and thank her fans for her support.

She tweeted: “I just want to say thank you.

“I know I joke a lot but we really put our all into the last few months, not the result we hoped for but so proud of everyone & what we achieved on this journey.

“Congrats to all the countries, I’ll never forget this journey and I love you all.”

The last time the UK won Eurovision was back in 1997 with the hit ‘Love Shine a Light’ by Katrina and the Waves. Since then the UK has struggled in the contest, although last year saw their best placed finish since 1997 with Sam Ryder singing his hit ‘Space Man’ finishing in second place.

Along with Sweden and the Netherlands, the UK is one of only three countries with Eurovision victories in four different decades.