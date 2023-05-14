Heartbreak for Eurovision entry as Ukraine home is attacked

By John Ensor • 14 May 2023 • 2:00

Tvorchi, representing Ukraine at Eurovision. credit: Tvorchi/Facebook.com

Tvorchi, representing Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest were informed that their hometown, hundreds of miles from the frontline, came under attack from Russia midway through the show.

Saturday, May 13, Russia launched fresh attacks across Ukraine, among the cities targeted was the Ukraine group’s hometown of Ternopil, writes The Independent.

British ambassador to Ukraine, Dame Melinda Simmons tweeted: ‘Meanwhile, this Eurovision night Ukraine is under another Russian missile attack.

‘Reminder that the reason why (Ukraine) could not host this event is because (Russia) continues to invade and the people of (Ukraine) live in continuing danger.’

Reports from Ternopil indicated that commercial warehouses were attacked along with a religious centre, with two civilians hospitalised owing to injuries from shrapnel and burns.

Volodymyr Trush, the governor of the city announced online, ‘I ask all residents of Ternopil Oblast not to be near the place of fire under any circumstances. I remind you – the curfew continues!’

At the music event, Tvorchi, an electronic duo, sang Heart Of Steel, a song that took inspiration from the bravery of the Ukrainian people.

At the conclusion of their performance, the duo defiantly held their fists in the air, which drew cheers of support from the other acts, as they waved Ukraine’s distinct blue and yellow flags.

The duo consists of Andrii Hutsuliak and Nigeria-raised vocalist Jeffery Kenny, despite being tipped to do well, the bookies favourites are Sweden and Finland.

Ukraine won Eurovision last year when Kalush Orchestra won when the voting reflected the overwhelming support for war-torn Ukraine.