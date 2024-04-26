By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 9:25

AC/DC tribute Photo: Facebook / T.N.T

If you didn’t manage to get tickets to see AC/DC in Seville then don’t miss this opportunity to catch the best tribute band in the world.

Festival of Legends is presenting at at Sala Maruja Limon in Alhaurín de la Torre TNT, a great tribute to AC/DC so you can enjoy the classics of one of the most influential bands in music history, including hits like “Highway to Hell,” “Back in Black,” and “Thunderstruck” on Thursday May 2. Doors open at 8.30pm, the show starts at 9.30pm and admission is €15 at the door.

AC/DC is an Australian rock band formed in Sydney in 1973 by Scottish-born brothers Malcolm and Angus Young. Their music has been variously described as hard rock, blues rock, and heavy metal, but the band themselves call it simply “rock ‘n’ roll”.

Golden age of rock

Experience almost two hours of their greatest hits from this quintet through a unique show in Europe. T.N.T AC/DC tribute band is perfectly skilled band, who have performed authentic shows in front of a audiences around the world, split between inconsolable baby-boomers and curious baby-rockers looking to recapture a golden age of rock.

The band comes from Bayonne, France in the Basque country and is composed of five AC/DC music fans. This project was originally created in the nineties, and then suspended until 2009, before coming back to life for several shows per year to share the best of this classic band, from fans and for fans.