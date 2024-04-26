By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 9:25
AC/DC tribute
Photo: Facebook / T.N.T
If you didn’t manage to get tickets to see AC/DC in Seville then don’t miss this opportunity to catch the best tribute band in the world.
Festival of Legends is presenting at at Sala Maruja Limon in Alhaurín de la Torre TNT, a great tribute to AC/DC so you can enjoy the classics of one of the most influential bands in music history, including hits like “Highway to Hell,” “Back in Black,” and “Thunderstruck” on Thursday May 2. Doors open at 8.30pm, the show starts at 9.30pm and admission is €15 at the door.
AC/DC is an Australian rock band formed in Sydney in 1973 by Scottish-born brothers Malcolm and Angus Young. Their music has been variously described as hard rock, blues rock, and heavy metal, but the band themselves call it simply “rock ‘n’ roll”.
Experience almost two hours of their greatest hits from this quintet through a unique show in Europe. T.N.T AC/DC tribute band is perfectly skilled band, who have performed authentic shows in front of a audiences around the world, split between inconsolable baby-boomers and curious baby-rockers looking to recapture a golden age of rock.
The band comes from Bayonne, France in the Basque country and is composed of five AC/DC music fans. This project was originally created in the nineties, and then suspended until 2009, before coming back to life for several shows per year to share the best of this classic band, from fans and for fans.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.