By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 06 May 2024 • 21:53

Deia International Music Festival Credit: Cottonbro Studio Pexels

Spanning across various venues including Son Marroig in Deia, Palau March in Palma and the Calo de s’Oli Auditorium in Ibiza, the Deia International Music Festival is a treat for culture lovers across the Balearic Islands.

Deia has had a magnetic effect on creatives over the years, attracting iconic figures from the worlds of literature, art, and music. Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote some of his hit musicals in the small town. The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and David Bowie have also taken inspiration from Deia. The novelist Robert Graves insightfully noted – “The Majorcan countryside is not at all a place to go in search of inspiration, but admirable for people whose minds already team with ideas that need recording in absolute quiet.”

A Diverse Program

The festival promises a diverse and exciting program, with highlights including The Sigi Quartet from Iceland, Ensemble Intertango and Gino Castelli.

From June to October, live music will be playing at the historic Son Marroig estate, Deia.

A Taste of Upcoming Concerts

– June 26, 20:30: Armen Babakhanian, piano. Works by Beethoven and Mussorgsky.

– July 10, 21:00: Sigi Quartet with R. Korn, double bass, and A. Oyágüez, piano. Works by Beethoven, Ravel, and Schumann.

– July 17, 21:00: Ensemble Intertango. Featuring tangos, milongas, and Argentine and South American folklore.

– July 24, 21:00: Gino Castelli, voice, accompanied by Camerata Deià. Performing traditional Italian songs.

– July 31, 21:00: William Bracken, piano. Works by Schumann, Beethoven, Brahms, Messiaen, Chopin, and Liszt.

Book Tickets

Tickets for the Deia International Music Festival 2024 are available online through the event’s website