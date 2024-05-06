Best times for energy savings

By John Ensor • Published: 06 May 2024 • 22:18

How to lower electricity expenses. Credit: Michaela Jilkova/Shutterstock.com

Could you be missing a chance to cut your energy bills? By taking note of the hourly rates there is a great opportunity to make savings.

On Tuesday, May 7 , electricity prices are set to drop significantly for consumers on the regulated tariff, with several hours marked at zero euros.

Over two million consumers linked to this tariff will benefit from a substantial 12.07 per cent decrease in prices compared to today. Experts consistently suggest timing heavy appliance use—like washing machines and ovens—during these lower-cost hours as a savvy way to reduce monthly bills.

Optimal and peak pricing times

The Market Operator Iberico de Energia (OMIE) has announced the fluctuating electricity rates for Tuesday. The peak rate will reach €99.87/MWh between 7:00 am and 8:00 am, making it the most expensive hour.

Conversely, the rate will fall to €0 from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm, offering seven consecutive hours of no-cost electricity—a perfect window to run power-hungry household appliances.

Hourly electricity rates

Tuesday, May 7

From 00:00 am to 01:00 am: €81.73/MWh

From 01:00 am to 02:00 am: €77.64/MWh

From 02:00 am to 03:00 am: €74.77/MWh

From 03:00 am to 04:00 am: €68.24/MWh

From 04:00 am to 05:00 am: €66.82/MWh

From 05:00 am to 06:00 am: €69.09/MWh

From 06:00 am to 07:00 am: €75.98/MWh

From 07:00 am to 08:00 am: €99.87/MWh

From 08:00 am to 09:00 am: €75.62/MWh

From 09:00 am to 10:00 am: €35/MWh

From 10:00 am to 11:00 am: €10/MWh

From 11:00 am am to 12:00 pm: €3.6/MWh

From 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm: €0/MWh

From 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm: €0/MWh

From 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm: €0/MWh

From 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm: €0/MWh

From 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm: €0/MWh

From 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm: €0/MWh

From 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm: €0/MWh

From 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm: €35/MWh

From 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm: €56.18/MWh

From 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm: €67.44/MWh

From 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm: €62/MWh

From 11:00 pm to 12:00 pm: €50.01/MWh