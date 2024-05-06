Sabor a Málaga web portal revamped

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 May 2024 • 21:38

Sabor a Malaga website Photo: Screenshot

Malaga Provincial Council has optimised the design to incorporate a map of producers, events, fairs, provincial festivals and gastronomic experiences.

You can also consult information on the 600 companies that are members of the company and discover recipes and menus. The new website has a geolocation map of the companies so that those who wish can visit them and purchase their products or take part in tastings and guided tours.

The result is a more intuitive and reliable portal that offers a better user experience and contributes to positioning the province of Malaga in general as a destination with multiple possibilities and options for tasting and experiencing its food and culture. In short, a website adapted to the new needs demanded by its users.

This is the first phase of the project to improve the website – www.saboramalaga.es – which will continue to incorporate other tools such as an advanced search engine and a more visual product catalogue. Work is now underway to make it available in English.