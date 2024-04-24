By Kevin Fraser Park •
The Best Legends Festival in Spain is coming to Benalmadena. Get ready for some amazing concerts at the fantastic Benalmadena Auditorium starting on Saturday May 18.
After their successful tour in America, the ultimate tribute to Bon Jovi, an iconic band in music history, arrives in Spain. Enjoy the greatest hits on a unique night with Bon Jovi Experience, paying homage to the legendary band from New Jersey.
Celebrating 30 years on the road this year, The Bon Jovi Experience is back with a brand new production for 2024. Get ready to rock your way through an unforgettable journey with the only show to be endorsed by Jon Bon Jovi himself.Relive the golden era’s classics and be swept away by the best Bon Jovi covers, one of the 90s rock icons. Formed in early 2017, the Bon Jovi Experience tribute stands out in the music scene as one of the most solid options among tribute bands.
A meticulously crafted show supports the performance as the top choice to experience a true Bon Jovi concert. In the summer of 2022, Jon Bon Jovi underwent vocal surgery and now, nearly two years since the procedure, he is working with vocal coaches and does daily voice exercises but the possibility of future tours with the band remains up in the air. So, local fans of the New Jersey band can enjoy nearly two hours of a tribute show instead, recalling hits like ‘It’s My Life’ and ‘Living on a Prayer’.
Don’t miss out: doors open at 8.30pm and the show starts at 9.30pm. The advance ticket price is €20, admission on the night will be €25. There is a special offer for Benalmadena residents and seniors at just €15 (offer only valid online on the Eventbrite website (www.eventbrite.es).
Whether you’re a lifelong Jon Bon Jovi devotee or a new fan seeking an unforgettable night out, this show promises an experience like no other.
