By Anna Ellis •
Published: 06 May 2024 • 10:49
Scam alert: Council warns of fraudulent calls posing as Town Hall officials. Image: Policía Local Almoradí / Facebook.
Almoradi Council has warned about fraudulent telephone activities falsely associated with its name.
According to a statement made by the Local Police, individuals posing as staff from the Town Hall are attempting to deceive unsuspecting victims by soliciting money in exchange for permits and licenses.
The Almoradí Local Police stress the importance of not disclosing personal information during such calls.
The scammer reportedly contacts potential victims, promising to deliver permit and commercial service license renewals via courier.
So far, the calls have targeted clinics and orthopaedic centres, and in some instances, the caller abruptly hangs up after receiving a “yes” response.
Authorities advise against answering “yes” during such calls, as scammers may record the response and misuse it to authorise financial transactions, and contracts, or even impersonate the victims.
Whilst the scammer is currently targeting businesses, the Police and Council have stressed concerns that this may spread to the general public.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.