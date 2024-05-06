By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 May 2024 • 10:49

Scam alert: Council warns of fraudulent calls posing as Town Hall officials. Image: Policía Local Almoradí / Facebook.

Almoradi Council has warned about fraudulent telephone activities falsely associated with its name.

According to a statement made by the Local Police, individuals posing as staff from the Town Hall are attempting to deceive unsuspecting victims by soliciting money in exchange for permits and licenses.

The Almoradí Local Police stress the importance of not disclosing personal information during such calls.

The scammer reportedly contacts potential victims, promising to deliver permit and commercial service license renewals via courier.

So far, the calls have targeted clinics and orthopaedic centres, and in some instances, the caller abruptly hangs up after receiving a “yes” response.

Authorities advise against answering “yes” during such calls, as scammers may record the response and misuse it to authorise financial transactions, and contracts, or even impersonate the victims.

Whilst the scammer is currently targeting businesses, the Police and Council have stressed concerns that this may spread to the general public.