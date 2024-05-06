Camposol’s community led summer makeover

By Catherine McGeer •
Sector A's Transformation Begins
Image: Frank En Chantal Slegers-Olijslagers
LOS Palacios Gardening & Community Group in Camposol is making significant strides in its summer project aimed at revitalising Sector A’s commercial centre. The ambitious project involves a range of tasks, from repainting infrastructure to pruning trees and filling potholes in the privately owned parking lot.
Recent efforts have seen the repainting of the postroom adjacent to Rendezvous, accompanied by rendering work on its back wall. This meticulous work, driven by dedicated volunteers, reflects the community’s commitment to enhancing their surroundings.
Financial support, crucial for project completion, has been steadily growing. The GoFundMe campaign has raised €970, bolstered by €258.30 from bucket collections throughout April. Total contributions currently stand at €1,228.30, demonstrating the community unity in Camposol.
Despite progress, additional funds are needed to fulfil the project’s entirety. Residents are encouraged to contribute via the GoFundMe page or through local donation points.
The group’s Facebook page serves as a hub for updates and further donation information, ensuring transparency and community involvement throughout the project’s journey. With continued support, the transformation of Sector A promises to be a testament to community spirit and collaboration.
