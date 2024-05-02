Camposol: Men’s support group

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 May 2024 • 18:18
Where grief finds understanding
Image: Shutterstock/ PeopleImages.com - Yuri A
EVERY Friday, from 1:30 pm to 3 pm, a group of men gathers upstairs at Trevi’s Bar in Camposol Sector B. This isn’t just any get-together—it’s a Men’s Bereavement Support Group, offering a safe and welcoming space for men to share their experiences of loss.
Led by Ian, this group provides an opportunity for men to connect with others who understand the unique challenges of grieving. Whether they choose to actively participate or simply listen, everyone is encouraged to engage at their own pace.
The significance of such groups lies in their ability to combat feelings of isolation often associated with grief. By coming together, these men find comfort and solidarity in knowing they are not alone in their struggles.
If you’re in Camposol and could benefit from the support of this group, don’t hesitate to reach out to Ian at 0034 711 004 488. Remember, healing doesn’t have to be a lonely journey.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
