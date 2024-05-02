Camposol: Men’s support group

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 May 2024 • 18:18

Where grief finds understanding Image: Shutterstock/ PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

EVERY Friday, from 1:30 pm to 3 pm, a group of men gathers upstairs at Trevi’s Bar in Camposol Sector B. This isn’t just any get-together—it’s a Men’s Bereavement Support Group, offering a safe and welcoming space for men to share their experiences of loss.

Finding Solace in Shared Experiences

Led by Ian, this group provides an opportunity for men to connect with others who understand the unique challenges of grieving. Whether they choose to actively participate or simply listen, everyone is encouraged to engage at their own pace.

Navigating Loss Together

The significance of such groups lies in their ability to combat feelings of isolation often associated with grief. By coming together, these men find comfort and solidarity in knowing they are not alone in their struggles.

Reaching Out: Joining Hands in Healing

If you’re in Camposol and could benefit from the support of this group, don’t hesitate to reach out to Ian at 0034 711 004 488. Remember, healing doesn’t have to be a lonely journey.

