Tribute to Pink Floyd: the great gig in the sky

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 14:27

Photo: Facebook / From the Wall

The Festival of Legends arrives at the Benalmádena Auditorium on Saturday May 11 for a magical night filled with nostalgia and musical energy featuring the iconic music of Pink Floyd performed by the talented Malaga-based group ‘From the Wall’.

It promises to be an unforgettable experience with meticulous stage production and exceptional musical quality, capturing the essence of Pink Floyd’s symphonic rock. From classics like ‘Comfortably Numb’ to ‘Another Brick in the Wall’, each song will resonate in the hearts of the audience.

The event will take place in the Benalmadena Municipal Auditorium in the open air from 9.30pm (doors open at 8.30pm). The concert will last two and a quarter hours and more than 20 songs will be performed. ‘From the Wall’ is made up of a group of musicians from Alhaurín de la Torre and Málaga, all of them lovers of international rock and who want rock culture and rock to continue to be performed and promoted.

Wish you were here

With a high quality audiovisual and musical staging, ‘From The Wall’ are faithful to the spirit of Pink Floyd’s performances. They have a full repertoire with an illuminated stage performance to accompany the music so, whether you’re a seasoned fan or looking for an unforgettable night, this concert will satisfy your deepest desires.

Ticket Prices are as follows: advance price, €20; door price, €25. Benalmádena residents and retirees pay just €15 if you book your tickets through the Eventbrite website

Photo: Facebook / From the Wall