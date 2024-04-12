Tribute to Pink Floyd: the great gig in the sky

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 14:27
Photo: Facebook / From the Wall
The Festival of Legends arrives at the Benalmádena Auditorium on Saturday May 11 for a magical night filled with nostalgia and musical energy featuring the iconic music of Pink Floyd performed by the talented Malaga-based group ‘From the Wall’.
It promises to be an unforgettable experience with meticulous stage production and exceptional musical quality, capturing the essence of Pink Floyd’s symphonic rock. From classics like ‘Comfortably Numb’ to ‘Another Brick in the Wall’, each song will resonate in the hearts of the audience.
The event will take place in the Benalmadena Municipal Auditorium in the open air from 9.30pm (doors open at 8.30pm). The concert will last two and a quarter hours and more than 20 songs will be performed. ‘From the Wall’ is made up of a group of musicians from Alhaurín de la Torre and Málaga, all of them lovers of international rock and who want rock culture and rock to continue to be performed and promoted.
With a high quality audiovisual and musical staging, ‘From The Wall’ are faithful to the spirit of Pink Floyd’s performances. They have a full repertoire with an illuminated stage performance to accompany the music so, whether you’re a seasoned fan or looking for an unforgettable night, this concert will satisfy your deepest desires.
Ticket Prices are as follows: advance price, €20; door price, €25. Benalmádena residents and retirees pay just €15 if you book your tickets through the Eventbrite website
Photo: Facebook / From the Wall
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.