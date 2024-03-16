Festival Of Legends – launch offer

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 13:04

Early bid tickets Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall

The best festival of the Costa Del Sol comes to Benalmadena Auditorium with the best tribute shows of Europe, including: The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Bon Jovi, Queen, Whitney Houston, Madonna, Lionel Richie, Elvis Presley and many more.

Promoters, Eventbrite, have launched an early bird offer with tickets for the May shows: 2 tickets at €35 € (valid until 11/4) and the September and October shows: Beatles en Familia: 2 tickets for €20 € (valid until 7/31). The rest of the shows are 2 tickets for 35 € (valid until 31/7). Entrance is normally €25 at the box office so head to the website to book your tickets now on the website.

Take advantage and get your ticket before they sell out as seats are limited and enjoy with Festival of Legends the best tribute shows of the Costa del Sol.