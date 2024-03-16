Festival Of Legends – launch offer

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 13:04
Early bid tickets
Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
The best festival of the Costa Del Sol comes to Benalmadena Auditorium with the best tribute shows of Europe, including: The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Bon Jovi, Queen, Whitney Houston, Madonna, Lionel Richie, Elvis Presley and many more.
Promoters, Eventbrite, have launched an early bird offer with tickets for the May shows: 2 tickets at €35 € (valid until 11/4) and the September and October shows: Beatles en Familia: 2 tickets for €20 € (valid until 7/31). The rest of the shows are 2 tickets for 35 € (valid until 31/7). Entrance is normally €25 at the box office so head to the website to book your tickets now on the website.
Take advantage and get your ticket before they sell out as seats are limited and enjoy with Festival of Legends the best tribute shows of the Costa del Sol.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.