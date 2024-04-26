News in Brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 11:11

Image: Harlequin Rock Choir

Choir Time

THE Harlequin Rock Choir Will be performing for the Forget Me Not organisation at Rendezvous at 11 am on Campsol Sector A on April 30. All funds raised go to Forget Me Not.

Family Rock

ROCK en Familia (Rock as a Family) arrives in Murcia’s Teatro Circo for one day only on May 19 at 12 pm. Enjoy classic rock music in a family setting with tickets available from €12 at bacantix.com.

Now Open

ANDREA’s Animal Rescue & The Henrietta Foundation recently opened their new charity store in the Puerto de Mazarron. Go check it out and support a good cause.

Hiking SOS

A hiker was rescued recently on the Sierra de Lugar trail in Fortuna. He got lost as night began to fall and decided he would need the help of the emergency services. They located the hiker and reunited him with his car.

Caught Up

AN 80-kilo loggerhead turtle that was trapped just off the coast of La Azohía in Cartagena was rescued and set free once more into the Mediterranean Sea. ANSE and the Wildlife Recovery Centre El Valle made sure the ‘endangered’ animal was not injured before releasing him.

Live Music

TRISKAL in Lo Pagan is set to host live music and karaoke. On April 26 Chloe Leigh will entertain with Motown, soul, disco, and country rock, and on the first Friday of every month, they will host karaoke. To reserve a table call 632 86 83 05/632 41 29 54.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here