By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 May 2024 • 16:31

News in Brief: Costa Blanca South. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe.

Aspe Anniversary

On May 3, Aspe celebrated the 200th anniversary of the creation of the National Police Force with the visit of the Chief Commissioner in Alicante, Manuel Lafuente. Lafuente highlighted the important work of the force in the fight for “the defence of freedom and the rights of citizens.”

Pass Renewal

Guardamar del Segura would like to remind homeowners with vehicles affected by the Blue Zone to renew and/or apply for a resident parking pass. To renew or apply, head to the ground floor of Guardamar Town Hall.

Micro-Reserve

Orihuela Council recently visited Cala Mosca to assess the ongoing environmental restoration efforts in the area earmarked to become a micro-reserve for flora and fauna. Environmentalist Pablo Perales highlighted that since March, the team has been engaged in species translocation.

Rural Rubbish

Alicante has collected 1,730 tons of abandoned pruning and construction waste in the first quarter of 2024, of which 877 correspond to debris and 853 to pruning, mainly from rural areas and industrial environments in the city.

Walks for over 65s

Elche is introducing walking excursions aimed at keeping seniors aged 65 and above active.

These walking routes will occur weekly throughout May and June.

Registration for these excursions can be completed via a dedicated WhatsApp number: (+34) 639 47 52 46.

In cases where full capacity for a walk is reached, interested individuals will be placed on a waiting list for the following route.

Aurora Rodil, the Councillor for Seniors, emphasised the long-term nature of this initiative, highlighting its multifaceted benefits.

These excursions encompass elements of health, culture – particularly addressing requests for improved standards among the elderly – and socialisation, aiming to counteract feelings of loneliness.

May Fair Tribute

Torrevieja has announced that all arrangements are in place for the Tribute to the Torrevieja May Fair, set to take place in the Parque de la Estación.

The festivities will commence on Thursday, May 9, at 7:00.PM with the grand inauguration of the Tribute to the May Fair.

The venue will remain open until Sunday, May 12, in the afternoon.

Entrance is free but the gates to the park will close if full capacity is reached.

Local Police have scheduled traffic restrictions during these days around Parque de la Estación on Avenida de la Estación (between Avda. Diego Ramírez and C/Greco) and Calle Greco (between Avda. Estación and C /Portalicos).

Visitors can look forward to an entertaining lineup of shows, dance performances, live music, DJ sets, fireworks and fun.