Shaky start: Torrevieja's morning rumble. Image: Proyecto Mastral / Facebook.
Early morning on Saturday, May 4, an earthquake measuring 2.2 magnitude struck Torrevieja within the confines of the salt lagoon.
Residents in neighbouring areas, including the centre of Torrevieja, residential neighbourhoods on the outskirts, San Miguel de Salinas, Los Montesinos, Guardamar del Segura, Los Balcones in Torrevieja, and the urban area of San Miguel de Salinas, reported feeling the tremor.
This incident marks the sixth earthquake reported by locals in the region this year.
Perceptions of the earthquake varied across the peripheral towns surrounding the lagoon.
Some individuals sensed it as a mild tremor within buildings, characterized by swaying or slight shaking, causing hanging objects to sway slightly.
This event is just one among many microseisms that occur annually in the southeast region of the peninsula, an area with a long history of seismic activity.
Bajo Segura holds the distinction of being among the regions with the highest seismic risk in the Iberian Peninsula, second only to the province of Granada.
