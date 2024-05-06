By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 May 2024 • 16:54

Costa Blanca's rain check: Dry spell breaks records. Image: AEMET

The rain and cooler temperatures in the final days of April may have disguised the true weather picture.

According to the State Meteorological Agency delegation, April 2024 has been notably warm and dry in the Valencian Community.

The average temperature for the month, at 14.6°C, was 1.2°C higher than the usual climatic data, while the total precipitation, measuring just 10.0 l/m², was a striking 80 per cent lower than the average.

This pattern aligns with the trend observed since last September.

With April’s data, we now have seven months of the 2023-2024 hydrological year, spanning from September 1 to the end of August the following year.

The information collected so far indicates that this has been the driest start to the hydrological year in the Valencian Community since at least 1950.

AEMET Records

According to AEMET, there is no previous record of such dry conditions during this period.

On average, since October 1, 2023, the region has received only 92.5 l/m² of precipitation, significantly below the normal rate of 337.4 l/m².

This represents a staggering 73 per cent deficit over the past seven months.

A closer look at the distribution of accumulated precipitation across the country from October to April 29 further underscores the severity of the situation.

Many regions in the Valencian Community have received less than 50 per cent of the expected precipitation, with some coastal areas receiving less than 25 per cent.

Breaking it down by province, Alicante experienced a 71 per cent precipitation deficit, Valencia faced an 83 per cent deficit, and Castellón saw an extremely dry spell, with an 83 per cent provincial deficit as well.

Despite typically higher precipitation rates in Castellón, the area still suffered from the dry conditions.