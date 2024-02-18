By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 13:08

Spoonfuls of tradition: Valencian cuisine takes centre stage. Image: Restaurante L’aplec, Onil.

The Tourism Community of Valencia is set to showcase the very best of traditional Valencian cuisine through the Jornadas Platos de Cuchara (Spoon Plates Conference) gastronomy event.

This initiative celebrates classic Valencian recipes, particularly those served with a spoon.

Now in its sixth year, Jornadas Platos de Cuchara features 60 establishments from Castellon, Valencia, and Alicante provinces.

Until March 3, these venues will offer special menus (starting at €20) featuring signature spoon dishes, highlighting the region’s culinary heritage.

The goal of these gastronomic events is to spotlight the rich food tradition and the high-quality dining experiences available in Valencian municipalities.

By promoting local gastronomy, the initiative aims to strengthen the region’s identity.

The catalogue of the event features 60 diverse proposals, which can be explored on rutadecuchara.es website.

Each participating establishment has crafted a special menu for the event, offering visitors the chance to savour authentic Valencian cuisine.

The regional secretary of Tourism, Cristina Moreno, pointed out that events like this “promote gastronomic tourism and the economic revitalisation of our municipalities.”

The councillor stressed that “gastronomy has become a highly sought-after experience by tourists who visit us, in fact, 25 per cent of the tourists who come to our destination do so motivated by the gastronomic product.”