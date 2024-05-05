By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 May 2024 • 16:57

Paseo de la Explanada de España in Alicante. Image: Comunitat Valenciana / Facebook.

“Explore Alicante” outdoor artwork display can now be seen along the Paseo de los Mártires de la Libertad.

These artworks highlight what makes the Alicante province special and the efforts to keep its cultural heritage alive.

Until May 19, you can enjoy 19 images showcasing different themes and places.

Unique offerings

Each picture offers something unique, whether you’re into nature, history, food, music, or more. There’s a little something for everyone.

These visuals give passersby a taste of the many sides of Alicante and what it has to offer.

Beyond its famous sunny beaches, Alicante has a rich history shaped by many civilisations over the centuries.

They’ve all left their mark, seen in the archaeology, culture, and food of the region.

The Costa Blanca is full of natural beauty, with mountains, beaches, hidden coves, great views, rivers, waterfalls, and ancient caves with some of the highest ceilings in the area.

Alicante’s food scene is impressive too.

The province is also a hub of culture, with music festivals, dance shows, art competitions, and lots more happening in its towns.