By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 13:14

Filming of "Tell me who I am" in the Castle. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

The Santa Bárbara Castle in Alicante will serve as the backdrop for the upcoming film by renowned director Alejandro Amenábar.

The fortress will be closed to the public from May 8 to 16 for the filming of “El Cautivo”, which recounts Miguel de Cervantes’ time in captivity in Algiers.

The Alicante Film Office, under the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board, is collaborating with the film’s production company to facilitate filming in the city.

This collaboration is expected to have a positive impact on the city’s image and economy, as the majority of “El Cautivo” will be shot in the province.

The director has chosen Alicante following filming at Santa Pola Castle and plans to shoot at Ciudad de la Luz and other locations in the province and Valencia.

The film crew is already preparing the sets at Santa Bárbara Castle to suit the needs of “El Cautivo”, where they will work for eight days.

On Friday, May 17, Santa Bárbara Castle will reopen to the public with its usual mid-season hours, from 10:00.AM until 8:00.PM.

This temporary closure for filming recalls the last shutdown in February and March last year for the international production “Camino a Belén”, starring Antonio Banderas.

The Castle has served as a backdrop for various films over the years, including “Tell Me Who I Am”, “The Silly Lady”, “Asterix and Obelix”, and even “Dracula vs. Frankenstein” in the 70s.