Benidorm on TV with Josh and Nish

By John Smith • Updated: 09 May 2024 • 14:11

The two cub reporters getting ready to hit Benidorm Credit: EWN

One of the non-negotiable commitments of Euro Weekly News is to ensure that articles in the seven weekly editions are wherever possible positive about our adopted homeland.

When the producers of the TV programme Hold the Front Page featuring Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar approached the proprietors of the paper Michel and Steven Euesden they had to consider whether it would be wise to get involved.

A great honour for Euro Weekly News

Considering that the programme had never previously been filmed outside of the UK, it was a great honour to be invited to take part, as it clearly demonstrated the fact that of all of the English language newspapers in Europe, let alone Spain, the achievements of the Euro Weekly News had meant that our status was recognised.

At the end of the day, no matter that it would see Euro Weekly News promoted to a large TV audience, there was the need to consider whether, what is essentially a comedy show, could damage not only our image but also that of Benidorm.

Whilst the Euesdens would be involved in the filming, they had to be confident that the editing would not distort the actual story or paint Benidorm in a bad light.

After discussions about the aims of the programme with creators CPL Productions, they were comfortable to give the go ahead so, the two comedians and crew travelled to Benidorm in September 2023 for a week of filming.

This was the real thing

This was the real thing, not a set up and Josh and Nish became reporters for the week, trying to find stories suitable for the paper and they were partially successful with three appearing but whilst they missed the Front Page, they did make it to page 2.

Sky Max premiered this edition on May 8 and this was the first time that Michel and Steven had seen the finished article and they were delighted as Josh and Nish were so positive and personable that they took Benidorm by storm.

They were obviously very taken with the area and spent time not only in the buzzing centre of the city but also discovered the quiet charm of the village of Polop encouraging them to say that there are two Benidorm’s, the bustling city centre and the charming surrounding rural areas.

Benidorm benefitted from the TV coverage

It was clear that they enjoyed their week in Spain and although they may have arrived with preconceptions of what Benidorm would be like, they came away saying what a good trip this had been.

There is no doubt that the city can be a little brash and noisy but this programme will have done nothing but good to promote Benidorm and we at Euro Weekly News are delighted to have been able to facilitate this and of course are able to enjoy our exposure to a wider TV audience.