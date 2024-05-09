Exploring Cabra with Lux Mundi

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 09 May 2024 • 13:13
A Day of Exploration with Lux Mundi
Image: Shutterstock/joserpizarro
LUX MUNDI, Torre del Mar, recently organised a day trip to Cabra in the province of Cordoba.
Their journey unfolded with visits to Cabra’s notable landmarks, including the tourist office decorated with beautiful flowers, remnants of the Arab wall, the historic parish church of Asuncion and Angeles, and the remains of the Castle of the Counts of Cabra and were able to stand on the defensive walls and take in the views of the surrounding countryside.
Strolling through the medieval town’s whitewashed streets, they marvelled at the ancient church of San Juan del Cerro, dating back to the 7th century. A highlight was the former convent of San Juan de Dios, now a private club, boasting a picturesque patio.The excursion concluded with a visit to the Archaeological Museum, showcasing artifacts around a central red marble courtyard.
Lux Mundi expressed gratitude to all participants, whose support enables their charitable endeavours, inviting them to future events and excursions. For more information about Lux Mundi’s activities and events please contact the Centre, Torre del Mar Tel. 952 543 334 E-mail: luxmundi@lux-mundi.org.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.