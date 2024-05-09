Exploring Cabra with Lux Mundi

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 May 2024 • 13:13

A Day of Exploration with Lux Mundi Image: Shutterstock/joserpizarro

LUX MUNDI, Torre del Mar, recently organised a day trip to Cabra in the province of Cordoba.

Discovering Cabra’s Landmarks

Their journey unfolded with visits to Cabra’s notable landmarks, including the tourist office decorated with beautiful flowers, remnants of the Arab wall, the historic parish church of Asuncion and Angeles, and the remains of the Castle of the Counts of Cabra and were able to stand on the defensive walls and take in the views of the surrounding countryside.

Strolling Through Cabra’s Medieval Streets

Strolling through the medieval town’s whitewashed streets, they marvelled at the ancient church of San Juan del Cerro, dating back to the 7th century. A highlight was the former convent of San Juan de Dios, now a private club, boasting a picturesque patio.The excursion concluded with a visit to the Archaeological Museum, showcasing artifacts around a central red marble courtyard.

Gratitude and Invitation from LUX MUNDI

Lux Mundi expressed gratitude to all participants, whose support enables their charitable endeavours, inviting them to future events and excursions. For more information about Lux Mundi’s activities and events please contact the Centre, Torre del Mar Tel. 952 543 334 E-mail: luxmundi@lux-mundi.org.

