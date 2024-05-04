Lux Mundi hosts special gatherings in Torre del Mar

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 May 2024 • 11:11

Building Bridges Image: Lux Mundi

LUX Mundi Ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar recently hosted two special gatherings aimed at bringing different Christian groups together. The first event was the opening of the new Orthodox Parish Church of the Good Shepherd of Malaga, which is part of the Moscow Patriarchate. This marked an important moment of cooperation between different branches of Christianity.

A Milestone in Christian Cooperation

The second event involved a visit to the Orthodox Ecumenical Centre of Ronda and the Church of the Norwegian Sailors of Calahonda. A group of 31 young students and two teachers from Marist College in Malaga participated in this visit. They had a great time learning about different Christian traditions and were warmly welcomed at both locations. For more information about Lux Mundi’s activities, you can contact them directly.

Lux Mundi: Fostering Unity Among Christian Communities in Torre del Mar

Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre, Torre del Mar, Avda. Moscatel 1’I’, (Jardines Viña Malága/Antigua Casa de la Viña), Torre del Mar, 297L40. Opening hours mornings only Wednesday and Friday 10 am till 1 pm. Tel. 952 543 334 E-mail: luxmundi@lux-mundi.org

