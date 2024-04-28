The best ‘Urban Hotel in Spain’ is in Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 19:35

Photo: Gran Hotel Miramar

Voting for the National Geographic Travel 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards concluded in April, with a total of 75 finalists in 15 categories. The national award for ‘Best Urban Hotel in Spain’ went to the capital of Malaga, and awarded to the Gran Hotel Miramar.

The previous selection was made by National Geographic’s travel experts and since the beginning of the year the voting was opened for the 15 categories that sought the best “destinations, establishments and projects” among 75 chosen, leaving the decision to the many thousands of readers of the magazine.

A benchmark for luxury

The Gran Hotel Miramar is the only winner in Malaga province of these National Geographic Travel Awards 2024. “Reopened after a thorough refurbishment in 2016, this emblem of Malaga’s hotel industry has become a benchmark for luxury in the Andalucian metropolis”, commented National Geographic, adding, “The key to its success is the balance between the elegance inherited from the almost century-old design by architect Fernando Guerrero Strachan with the maximum comforts of modernity”.

For several months now it has also been one of the venues for the special Candlelight concerts, converting one of its lounges into the perfect place, amidst candles, to listen to the songs and soundtracks of our lives.

The Gran Hotel Miramar beat four other national hotels: the Palacio Vallier (Valencia), the Coolrooms Palacio de Villapanés (Seville), the Seda Club (Granada), and the Rosewood Vilamagna (Madrid).