By John Ensor • Published: 06 May 2024 • 16:53

The start of the Arboleas Walk for Life. Credit: Mike Holliday/Walk for Life Arboleas

The Arboleas community came together in record numbers for the annual Walk for Life on Saturday, May 4.

This charity event attracted people of various nationalities and ages who took up the challenge of both walking and running.

The official start of the walk was marked by Juan de la Cruz Belmonte Mena from the Junta de Almeria Delegacion Territorial de Salud y Consumo, who had the honour of cutting the pink ribbon and officially starting the event. Also joining him were Irene Lee- Barber, President of Walk for Life Arboleas and Claire Harper, Vice President.

This year’s walk was not just a single-day event but spanned two days, thanks to the tireless efforts of local volunteers and support from the Ayuntamiento de Arboleas.

The enthusiasm and dedication of everyone involved last year helped to raise over €20,000. This year, the community is optmistic that they have raised a similarly impressive total, demonstrating their commitment to supporting vital causes.