The news about music legend Jean-Michel Jarre taking a ride in the KleinVision flying car has stirred up curiosity and opinions.

To hop into one of these futuristic vehicles, you not only need a driver’s licence but also a pilot’s licence, along with undergoing a specialised two-to-three month flying course to master operating the AirCar.

We hit the streets of the Costa Blanca to gauge the pulse of visitors and residents on this innovative concept.

Will it soar high or remain a plaything for the wealthy?

Emma, a 17-year-old holidaymaker from the UK, remarked, “Flying cars seem like a luxury for the rich. Who else has the time and money for all that training and the vehicle itself?”

“Maybe in the distant future, they’ll be more accessible, but by then, cars may be a thing of the past.”

Pablo, in his 50s and a local resident, shared, “Looks like a lot of fun! But a luxury for the wealthy.”

Steven, an expatriate now settled in Costa Blanca, echoed similar sentiments, “Clearly, it’s just a fun toy for the rich.”

Astrid, a 23-year-old Swedish student currently studying at Alicante University, expressed concerns, “There are enough dangerous drivers on the roads, I dread to think what will happen if we fill the sky with cars”