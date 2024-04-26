By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 10:52

Reggaeton heatwave returns: Torrevieja welcomes beach festival. Image: Reggaeton Beach Festival / Facebook.

The sixth Reggaeton Beach Festival has announced its lineup of 12 venues across Spain, including a return to Torrevieja.

Following the success of its debut in this tourist hotspot last year, known for its beautiful beaches and charm on the Costa Blanca, the festival will take place on August 3 and 4 at Parque Antonio Soria.

The venue will be transformed into the epicentre of the event, aiming to surpass last year’s record of over 18,000 daily attendees.

The festival promises live concerts, entertainment zones, activities, and a diverse culinary offering to cater to every taste.

New features have been introduced to enhance the attendee experience, including measures to combat the heat such as pressurised water cannons in the stage area, to keep the audience refreshed!

With a substantial economic impact in each city visited, including thousands of overnight stays and travel arrangements, the Reggaeton Beach Festival contributed over €70M in 2023, creating more than 15,000 jobs, and collaborating with local businesses and suppliers at each location.

It solidifies its status as the musical event with the highest return, distinguished for its economic and social impact in all the communities it visits.