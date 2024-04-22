By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 15:27

Costa Blanca South: News in Brief. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

Beach Boost

17 new vehicles, seven of them electric, are now in operation so that the sandy beaches of Santa Pola are impeccable. In the coming weeks, the newly acquired vehicles will be incorporated to improve street cleaning and selective waste collection.

Linguistic Shifts

Some secondary schools in Vega Baja have taken advantage of the possibility offered by the Department of Education to modify their linguistic projects to eliminate core subjects taught in Valencian. The percentage of infant and primary schools that have also modified these plans is substantially lower.

Growing Diversity

According to the data from the Valencian Institute of Statistics (IVE), the number of births to foreign mothers has increased considerably. In Torrevieja, 325 children were born to foreign families and 233 were born to Spanish nationality, which represents 56.23%.

European Vision

Orihuela is leading the way as the first town in the Valencian Community to implement the “Plazas de Europa” (Places in Europe) project. On April 18, in Plaza Antonio Balaguer, the significance of smaller towns and localities in promoting key European values was underscored.

Meth Bust

Alicante National Police have arrested an Austrian fugitive for belonging to an organisation that produced and trafficked methamphetamine. The members of this network bought the material necessary for the production of methamphetamine in China and subsequently produced it in their laboratories.

Cyber Smart Day

Maciá Abela Institute in Crevillente will answer questions about internet security that its students have. On Cybersecurity Day, April 26, the school will have a day of activities aimed at raising awareness about the importance of protecting online information and promoting good practices in the use of technology.

Quiz with a Twist

La Marina Street Cats is excited to announce its upcoming quiz with a twist! Join the fun at the Twilight Bar located at Calle Luis de Gongoral, 2, Local 4, 03177 on April 25. The quiz will kick off at 4:00.PM, so be sure to arrive by 3:30.PM to get settled.

Gather your friends and put your knowledge to the test for a chance to win fantastic prizes! The winning team will be awarded a special prize. Tickets are only €3 per person, and every penny of the ticket price will go directly to supporting La Marina Street Cats and their mission.

Algorfa Fair

The Algorfa April Fair 2024 is set to take place on the last weekend of April, from the 26th to the 28th, at the Ermita Campus.

This year marks the seventh year of the fair, known for its diverse array of activities including Rocío choir performances, Sevillanas workshops, wine tastings, and equestrian shows.

For this year’s fair, an equestrian show by Joaquín Soler and Javier García has been confirmed.

Headlining the performances is La Húngara, a renowned Spanish flamenco singer with a career spanning over two decades.

Her concert is scheduled for Friday, April 26, at 10:30.PM.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can also enjoy concerts, dance performances and live music.

Importantly, all performances at the Algorfa April Fair are free of charge, ensuring accessibility for everyone to enjoy the entertainment.

Say cheese!

Aspe is enhancing surveillance measures in the urbanisation areas of San Isidro, Balcones de Alcaná, and Virgen de las Nieves with the installation of new surveillance cameras.

A total of six license plate reading cameras and three context cameras will be strategically positioned on access roads and certain areas where illegal dumping has been identified.

Jose Vicente Perez, the Councillor for Police and Security, emphasised the Government Team’s commitment to maintaining neighbourhood tranquillity by addressing the repeated requests from the urbanisations.

He stated, “The images will be transmitted through the City Council’s own antenna, eliminating the need for recurring expenses from public funds.”

These nine new cameras complement the existing network, which includes over 60 cameras in urban streets and municipal buildings, as well as 30 cameras in polygons I and II.

All recorded images adhere to legal retention periods and are accessible to law enforcement agencies upon request.”