Mallorca Lifestyle: Thrive at Any Age

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 05 May 2024 • 20:39

Pippa Jolley, Mental Wellbeing Professional

Many people find growing older daunting, but it doesn’t have to be this way. Here in Mallorca, there are numerous resources available to those who want to thrive at any age.

Mental wellbeing professional, Pippa Jolley, arrived in Mallorca planning to take a year out having completed a university degree. Instead of returning to the UK after 12 months, she settled on the island, fell in love, started a family, and established herself as an in-demand practitioner in CBT, NLP, Clinical Hypnotherapy, Sleep Science and Mindfulness.

Pippa explains that she became interested in learning more about mental wellbeing because of the anxiety both she and other family members were suffering from – “I wanted to help my family. That’s how it all started. However, I quickly realised I wanted to further develop my skills to help others on a larger scale.”

A Sense of Powerlessness Appears to be Linked to Ageing

As her client base grew, Pippa realised she was seeing a regularly occurring pattern; anxiety, a loss of confidence and a sense of powerlessness appeared to be linked to ageing. As a result, she focused on devising a life-changing program to bring joy back to those suffering in this way.

Pippa explains – “I am creating a new program which combines one to one coaching with group support, to specifically help people over 40 who want to reduce their anxiety and insecurities about ageing. It’s about redesigning ourselves and our lives, so that we can rediscover our passions and purpose with renewed energy. I use my skills, psychology tools and therapy training along with unique rapid subconscious change techniques, to alter the faulty beliefs and programming that can hold us back from feeling confident and taking empowered action.”

Simple Steps to Feel Better

Pippa offered the following key steps for Euro Weekly News readers who would like to feel better than ever post 40:

Focus on the things that you can control. In difficult situations, think about what you want and how you can make it happen. Practice self-regulation techniques, for example, focus on your breathing when feeling over-whelmed; talk kindly to yourself when becoming lost in self-doubt. Set small self-care goals; self-nurturing makes a huge difference to how we feel and how others see us. Never compare yourself to others. Everyone is facing their own issues, no matter how wonderful things may look from the outside.

For more tips and information, visit evolveamazing.com