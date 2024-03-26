By Anna Ellis •
Full of Life: Santa Pola's active ageing initiative. Image: PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com.
CaixaBank has kicked off the ‘Full of Life’ (Llenos de Vida) project in Santa Pola, teaming up with the town’s City Council to promote active ageing.
The initiative includes workshops covering various topics, digital skills, and healthy lifestyle habits.
Starting from April 2 until June 14, morning sessions will be held at the Santa Pola Civic Centre.
To sign up, you call (+34) 966696208 or email participa@santapola.es.
The goal of this CaixaBank programme is to encourage active ageing, foster healthy habits, promote ongoing learning, and enhance social connections.
By optimising opportunities for physical, social, and mental well-being among older individuals, the program aims to improve their overall quality of life.
The healthy lifestyle workshops will introduce guidelines and habits for enjoying a balanced diet.
Meanwhile, the digital skills workshops will help participants understand and utilise social networks for communication and content sharing, including WhatsApp for messaging, calls, video calls, and group management.
