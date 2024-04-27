Albox book magic

By John Ensor •
Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 21:41
World Book Day in Albox.
Credit: Almanzora
Group Of Friends.
The week-long book fair in Albox captivated local schoolchildren with an enchanting series of readings and interactive storytelling.
From Tuesday, April 23 until 26, over 100 children from nearby primary schools attended each day, eager to dive into the world of books offered in both English and Spanish.
On Tuesday, coinciding with St George’s Day, Martin Evans from the Almanzora Group of Friends delighted the youngsters with ‘George and the Dragon‘.
His dynamic storytelling involved the children in an adventurous ‘bear hunt’, complete with lively gestures and sound effects, which even the teachers participated in. The atmosphere was electric, with laughter and noises that would scare off any lurking bears.
Andrea Evans continued the momentum with two engaging stories, prompting the children to add their own sound effects. The sessions were designed to be short, maintaining the children’s attention and enthusiasm.
The highlight for many was when the children, aged seven and eight who showcased their English reading skills.
Both children and teachers expressed immense gratitude for this enriching experience, a testament to the community’s dedication to fostering a love of reading.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.