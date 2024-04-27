Albox book magic

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 21:41

World Book Day in Albox. Credit: Almanzora Group Of Friends.

The week-long book fair in Albox captivated local schoolchildren with an enchanting series of readings and interactive storytelling.

From Tuesday, April 23 until 26, over 100 children from nearby primary schools attended each day, eager to dive into the world of books offered in both English and Spanish.

On Tuesday, coinciding with St George’s Day, Martin Evans from the Almanzora Group of Friends delighted the youngsters with ‘George and the Dragon‘.

His dynamic storytelling involved the children in an adventurous ‘bear hunt’, complete with lively gestures and sound effects, which even the teachers participated in. The atmosphere was electric, with laughter and noises that would scare off any lurking bears.

Andrea Evans continued the momentum with two engaging stories, prompting the children to add their own sound effects. The sessions were designed to be short, maintaining the children’s attention and enthusiasm.

The highlight for many was when the children, aged seven and eight who showcased their English reading skills.

Both children and teachers expressed immense gratitude for this enriching experience, a testament to the community’s dedication to fostering a love of reading.