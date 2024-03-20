New bookshop to open in Mojacar

By Julian Philips • Published: 20 Mar 2024 • 9:15

A wall of books for you to browse. Credit: Sunny with a chance of books

Saturday March 23, a new bookshop will be opening in Mojacar Pueblo – ‘Sunny with a chance of Books’.

Along with the big wall of pre -loved and new books there will be a few comfy chairs and some background music. In addition to books in English and Spanish at the moment, with more languages planned, they will also have themed handmade cards and candles some of which actually that smell like books!

The bookshop is the project of Antonia and Sue Ann who moved to Mojacar and Vera not too long ago and missed the feeling of a bookshop. Although they speak 6 languages between them, they mainly read in English.

A gamble

They are taking a bit of gamble with the shop as many people nowadays get their literary intake online or on mobile devices such as kindles. But there are still many people that love the feel and smell of books and like nothing more than to curl up on the sofa and let their minds enter a new world.

Future plans will include ‘Storytime’ events aimed at children, author events showcasing new authors.