Volunteers needed

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 21:12

Stock image of a cat. Credit: JEphotos

The good people of Mojacar are calling on all animal lovers to volunteer their services for a humane cause.

An alert has been posted on the Mojacar Society’s Facebook platform asking for all cat lovers in the vicinity to please get in touch.

In an effort to improve the lives of residents and the town’s feral cat population, a new initiative has been launched by the local council. The programme is to trap and release stray cats in an effort to limit their breeding and at the same time promote their wellbeing.

So if you live in an area where there are lots of strays or indeed you yourself are a feline fan and know how to care for colonies of street cats, they need your help.

Anyone wishing to help should go to the Mojacar Society‘s Facebook page to register their interest.

Teams of volunteers will be given training and equipment, with the minimum infringements on volunteers’ time. Your help could make a huge difference to the streets of Mojacar.